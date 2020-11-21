A WORCESTER man drove more than 150 miles to Pembrokeshire during the first coronavirus lockdown period earlier this year to go to the beach, a court heard yesterday, November 20.
Llanelli magistrates, meeting on November 20, heard that Alexandru Ionut Popescu, of Cranesbill Drive, was, on May 27, stopped by police while he was at Kilgetty, without reasonable excuse, during the emergency period.
The court heard the 24-year-old was intending to travel onwards to the beach.
The offence was Contrary to regulations 8(1) and 12(1)(b) & (4) of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
Popescu, who had admitted the offence, was fined £323, along with costs of £85, and a victim of crime surcharge of £34.
