A BIRMINGHAM man drove nearly 200 miles to Pembrokeshire during the first coronavirus lockdown period earlier this year to visit Stackpole, a court heard on Friday, November 20.
Llanelli magistrates, meeting on November 20, heard Isa Shazad of Severne Road, had travelled to Stackpole with others on May 30 to visit the area, contrary to regulations 8(1) and 12(1)(b) & (4) of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
22-year-old Shazad, who had admitted the offence, was fines £66, and was ordered to pay a victim of crime surcharge of £34.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment