Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a woman Julie Anne Davies Phillips, who may have travelled to Neyland.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information to help find Julie, who was reported missing around 12.20pm today.
“She might have travelled to Neyland, and we are asking anyone who has seen her to get in touch with officers so we can make sure she is safe and well.
“Julie is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of large build with black hair and a fringe. She was last seen wearing black trousers, a grey top and black trainers, and possibly has a gold necklace on.
“Anyone who has seen Julie is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.
“Email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or call 101.”