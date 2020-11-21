Police are investigating the death of a woman in a caravan in Tenby, yesterday evening (Friday, November 20).
One man has been arrested and no other person is being sought in connection with the incident.
A police spokesperson said patrols have been increased in the area to reassure the public.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed Powys Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in a caravan in Tenby, Pembrokeshire this evening.
"Police were called shortly after 6pm, and one man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.
“Police would like to reassure the community that they are not searching for anyone else in connection with this matter at this time, but there will be increased police patrols in the area for reassurance purposes.”
No further details about the woman or the circumstances of her death have been by police.
