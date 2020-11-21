TV's money and finance expert Martin Lewis has shared how some people across the UK could be able to claim back thousands of pounds on their Council Tax.

We've rounded up what you need to know.

What did Martin say?

Speaking to viewers on his self-titled Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV, he said: "You could be owed thousands of pounds in a host of different ways".

The Money Saving Expert revealed what steps people can take to reduce how much they are paying - and claim back what they are owed.

These include:

Check your council tax band

It is estimated that about 400,000 homes nationwide are in the wrong council tax band - and those who have paid too much could be owed overpayments from the last 27 years.

On his show, Martin highlighted that one viewer claimed back £3,300 as a result.

He said: "I came up for with this system back in 2007 - it's got two checks to it."

First up, check what your neighbours are paying by going to the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) in England or the Scottish Assessors Association (SAA) in Scotland.

If you are paying more than your neighbours - then work out what your house was worth in 1991.

Nationwide Building Society have a free online tool in order to check this.

Once the value has been checked, households will be able to find out what band they should have been put in.

Martin added: "It only applies if both check's show you are in too high a band.

If households get it wrong - and it is revealed that the neighbours are in the wrong band - then they could see their bills rise, while yours remain the same.

Discounts for lower occupancy

Martin also revealed that single adults living alone should get a 25% discount on council tax.

But the Money Saving Expert added that people don't need to live alone in order to claim it.

According to Martin, it's all about qualifying adults, so students, carers, children and others can all be disregarded for council tax.

In some cases every person living in a house can be excluded - which means that no tax is due at all. It was also revealed that claims on this can also be backdated too.

Discounts for benefit claimants

For people on certain benefits, there are also discounts of up to 100 per cent.

However - it's important to add that these aren't automatically applied when you claim the benefit - people will need to check with your local council (details of your council can be found at www.gov.uk/apply-council-tax-reduction).

The discount is on top of any benefits or universal credit that householders receive, but again the reduction amount can depend on the council and circumstances.

An example of this includes - where you live, your income, if children live with you, if other adults live with you.

Some councils can also let households backdate the reduction, but this depends on the individual council.

Also, if you - or someone you live with - have a disability, a health condition or are classed as a carer, then they could be overpaying on council tax without even knowing it.

A 25 per cent discount can be claimed if you live with someone with a severe mental impairment and no other adults, or only adults who are also disregarded for council tax purposes or a 100 per cent discount - if you have a severe mental impairment and live alone.

Again, the claims for this are back-dated, which mean you could get huge amounts back.

Help due to the Coronavirus pandemic

Some councils are helping people who have lost income due to the impacts of Covid-19.

The Local Government Association have advised people to check the website of their local council to see who qualifies for a tax break.

The measure has been made available from the Treasury - which is aimed at helping working age people who are on a Local Council Tax Support. As a result, those who already pay less than £150 a year will not pay council tax at all.

Adapted your home? You could get cash back

Those who have made changes to their home for a disabled resident could also get cash back.

However - instead of a discount, residents may instead be able to get your council tax band lowered.

Sitting on your cash

According to Martin, many people pay council tax a month or a year ahead - and as a result, if you move house, they keep it until you ask for it back.

If you have moved house in the past few years, search for council tax refunds on your old council's site.