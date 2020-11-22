A man arrested after the death of a woman in a caravan in Tenby has been released under investigation.
Police have said enquiries are ongoing and they are not looking for anyone else at this time.
A postmortem has been completed but the cause of death have yet to be determined.
Increased police patrols are continuing in the area to help reassure the public.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “The investigation in relation to the death of a woman at a caravan in Tenby, Pembrokeshire is continuing.
"A post mortem examination has been completed and the cause of death has yet to be determined.
"The man arrested has subsequently been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.
"Formal identification has yet to be completed and HM Coroner has been updated.
"Police would reiterate that they are not searching for anyone else in connection with this matter at this time, but there will be increased police patrol in the area for reassurance.”
