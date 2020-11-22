Seven Ceredigion schools are to close tomorrow as "immediate action" is needed to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Listed for closure are: Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi, Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, Ysgol Gynradd Penparc, Ysgol Gynradd Aberporth, Ysgol Gynradd T.Llew Jones, Ysgol Gynradd Llechryd and Ysgol Gynradd Cenarth.
The schools are due to close for two weeks from Monday, November 23 until Monday, December 7.
In a letter to parents and guardians, Ceredigion Count Council's chief education officer, Meinir Ebbsworth, said: "We are extremely concerned about the spread of coronavirus in the Cardigan area.
"A significant number of recent positive cases has resulted in a very high number of people being classed as contacts to a positive case.
"Many of these contacts now have coronavirus symptoms and we are awaiting the test results.
"There is overwhelming evidence that the speed of the virus in the Cardigan area means that immediate action is needed."