Members of the Soroptimist club recently responded to a request from Haverfordwest Town Council to help sow wildflower seeds.
The Soroptimists International Club member sowed seed in the Priory Saltings, a 10 acre field in Haverfordwest.
The Town Council want to encourage the public to access this area and have begun making it more accessible by creating a wide circular footbath through the brambles and overgrowth.
Earlier this year, the Town Council gave permission to the Soroptimists to plant trees at the site and the recent seed planting also included planting another tree nearby in memory of all past members.
Members hope to develop this area with more trees in future.
The photograph shows the area in which the seed sewing was done.
Soroptimists will make a return visit to The Priory in the spring to see how the flowers in full bloom,
Anyone interested in becoming a member of Soroptimists, see sigbi.org