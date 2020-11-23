THE thin blue line is getting greener as Dyfed-Powys Police welcomes a new fleet of electric cars in a bid to become more environmentally friendly.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn made the commitment to invest in 11 electric cars for the force, with the aim of cutting carbon emissions and working towards a more sustainable future.

Neighbourhood Policing Teams across the force will soon welcome the new vehicles, which will be used for community engagement and targeted problem solving work.

Mr Llywelyn said: “I’m glad to finally be able to unveil the new electric cars for our Neighbourhood Police Teams across the force area – it is a very exciting development as we look towards taking an environmentally friendly approach to policing for the future.

“I committed to fund the roll-out of the electric cars after trialling one of the cars in the Tenby area over the summer last year, and the feedback was very positive.”

Mr Llywelyn added that the size of the force area was one of the reasons he was so keen to invest in more eco-friendly means of travelling.

“Dyfed-Powys is geographically the largest force area in England and Wales, with large percentages of the area being rural and of country terrain,” he said.

“It makes sense for us, therefore, to look at ways of not only minimising fuel consumption, but also to experience the benefits of renewable energy, and reduce our carbon footprint.

“I look forward to seeing the cars out and about in our communities.”

The new additions to the fleet come following an investment in specialised 4x4 vehicles for the force’s four rural crime teams in 2019, helping to ensure policing teams have access to the most appropriate equipment to carry out their role.

Inspector Justin Evans, of the Crime and Harm Reduction Unit, said: “Policing is much more than responding to 999 calls. Our dedicated Problem Solving Teams will use these vehicles to target their activity and support the most vulnerable in the community.

“These vehicles will be solely used by our Neighbourhood Policing Teams and are a great way of eliminating emissions and reducing our carbon footprint while they go about their day-to-day duties.”