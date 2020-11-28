THE scars of Pembroke Dock’s many air raids in World War II remain on its streets, 80 years on, the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre writes.

As Luftwaffe bombers ranged widely over the UK in 1940 Pembroke Dock’s luck finally ran out that November.

The town, which had already endured a number of bombing raids, suffered its first civilian casualties in the early morning of November 6.

An estimated 30 high explosive bombs were targeted on the town. Residences in the western end of Bush Street bore the brunt – eyewitnesses later recording it was as ‘veritable shambles’.

The home of Mr and Mrs W. Kinton, an elderly couple who ran an old established grocery business in the street, was completely demolished. They died, together with an RAF serviceman, Stanley Leonard Buxton, who was lodging with them.

Next door the home of Dr and Mrs Harvey was wrecked. Dr Harvey – who had recently taken over a medical practice in the town – was badly injured. Sadly, his wife died.

Local journalist Bill Richards of the West Wales Guardian was later to write in his book ‘Pembrokeshire Under Fire’ that the Harvey’s baby had a miraculous escape.

“The baby escaped unscathed due to the presence of mind of Mrs Harvey who, although partly buried by the debris, and on the point of collapse, threw the child clear of the fire into the passage. There it was found uninjured hanging by its clothing on a clothes peg on the wall.”

Bill Richards revealed that one bomb had landed near the oil tank complex at Llanion – had it exploded there may have been a repeat of the nightmare blaze which so recently had engulfed the oil tanks on the opposite side of town at Llanreath. The Military Hospital in Fort Road was also damaged and other bombs fell in the County School playing field; the Memorial Park, Co-op Lane, Prince’s Street and Dockyard Avenue.

On Sunday night, November 10, the Luftwaffe returned. No19 Owen Street had a direct hit but the residents, Mr and Mrs Scourfield, were sheltering under the stairs and escaped. High Street around Bethany Corner was hit by three bombs and Bethany Chapel was badly damaged. It was not back in use until long after the war ended.

More pain and tragedy was to befall the town during further air raids in 1941.

The most recent reprint of Bill Richards’ Pembrokeshire Under Fire is still available from the Heritage Centre, price £9.95.

From the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre archive.