A MILFORD Haven woman, who drove whilst under the influence of cocaine, has been banned for 12 months.
Kirsty Allen, aged 34, of Waterloo Road, Hakin, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 17.
She pleaded guilty to one charge of driving whilst under the influence of Benzoylecgonine and to a second charge of driving under the influence of cocaine.
The offences occurred on June 10, 2020, when she drove her vehicle in the Coombs Road area of Milford Haven.
As well as being disqualified she was also fined £180 for the second charge. There was no separate penalty for the first offence.
She will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.