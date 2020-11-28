COUNTY residents are being asked to help shape the design and services on offer for a new library for Pembroke.
The new Pembroke Library will be part of the planned major redevelopment of the South Quay site in the town.
As well as the library, the development is proposed to include the Henry Tudor Visitor Centre, café, community rooms and garden.
Libraries now offer much more than books, offering a place to access computers, attend events, study and get information.
Pembrokeshire County Council is launching a survey to discover what is important to the local community to help inform the design of the library and shaping services available.
The survey is online at haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/
Print copies will be available from Pembroke and Pembroke Dock libraries.
The survey is open to all adults in Pembrokeshire and respondents do not need to be members of the library.
It is hoped that many people from Pembroke and the surrounding areas in particular will get involved.
The closing date for responses will be Sunday, December 20.
