TRIBUTES have been paid to Neyland Town Councillor Brian Phelan who died on Friday, November 6.

He has been described as ‘the father of the town council’ having been elected in 1981 and serving for the following 39 years.

Brian was also held in very high regard by the town’s cricket club who said he would be ‘sorely missed’.

Mayor Simon Hancock said: “Everyone is extremely saddened to hear of Brian's passing. He was a straight-talking no-nonsense person who endeared himself to everyone with his openness and honesty.

“He was the father of the town council having been elected in 1981 and he served 39 years. This is a reflection of how much he cared about the town and its people.

“I esteem it a real privilege to have been Brian's colleague and friend for over 35 years and the community is infinitely the poorer for his loss.”

Neyland Cricket Club said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Neyland Cricket Club Life Member, Brian Phelan.

“A tremendous supporter, Brian clocked up a remarkable number of miles travelling around the country - whether it was Cardiff, Taunton, Hereford, Edgbaston or London - to follow the Club which he thought the world of.

“A dedicated committeeman, he was unwavering in his backing of the Club, and was part of the process which helped deliver the new Community Hub - which will benefit people in the town and further afield for generations to come.”

His funeral service was held on Friday, November 20.