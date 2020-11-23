POLICE have named the location of Friday's incident in Tenby in which a woman died in a caravan.
A Dyfed Powys Police spokeswoman confirmed to the Western Telegraph that the caravan is sited on Kiln Park Holiday Centre on the outskirts of the town.
The location of the caravan had previously not been named by officers.
A man was arrested after the woman's death but has subsequently been released under investigation.
Officers were called to the caravan on the large Kiln Park site shortly after 6pm on Friday, November 20.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “The investigation in relation to the death of a woman at a caravan in Tenby is continuing.
“A post mortem examination has been completed and the cause of death has yet to be determined.
“The man arrested has subsequently been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.
“Formal identification has yet to be completed and HM Coroner has been updated.
“Police would reiterate that they are not searching for anyone else in connection with this matter at this time, but there will be increased police patrols in the area for reassurance.”