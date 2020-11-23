TWO north Pembrokeshire Day facilities for older people and people with learning disabilities are to close temporarily as a precaution following the rise in coronavirus cases in Ceredigion.
Bro Preseli Day Centre in Crymych and Wintern Day Centre, Goodwick, are to close temporarily from Tuesday, November 24.
The decision to close each site will be reviewed regularly by the county council.
There have been no positive cases of Covid-19 detected at either site and the temporary closures have been put in place as a precaution.