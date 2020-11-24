THE three counties in the Hywel Dda Health Board (UHB) area have seen coronavirus cases increase by 531 in just one week, with 11 further deaths due to Covid-19.

A further 75 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded across the Hywel Dda health board region in the latest figures released by Public Health Wales on Monday, November 23.

Carmarthenshire reported 42 new cases, with 18 in Ceredigion and 15 in Pembrokeshire. That took the total number of cases to 2,991 in Carmarthenshire; 473 in Ceredigion and 814 in Pembrokeshire.

Across Wales as a whole, PHW reported 892 new cases for an overall total of 73,233. There were nine more deaths, making it 2,385 since the crisis began, with 104 deaths in the Hywel Dda area to date.

In a week, Pembrokeshire has seen an additional 84 cases, Ceredigion 81, and Carmarthenshire 366, with an extra 11 deaths in the Hywel Dda area.

The previous Monday, November 16, saw 19 new cases were in Pembrokeshire, of a total of 730, 12 in Ceredigion, of a total of 392, while 42 were found in Carmarthenshire, bringing the total number of recorded cases there to 2,625, with 93 deaths in the Hywel Dda area.

That was an increase in Hywel Dda cases of 242 in a week, with 15 more deaths in the area than the previous Monday.

The previous Monday, November 9, saw eight new cases in Pembrokeshire - a total of 647; 46 in Ceredigion, up to 336; and 65 in Carmarthenshire, bringing the county’s total to 2,340.

On November 9, the Hywel Dda UHB area had reported 78 deaths to date.