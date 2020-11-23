THE six North Pembrokeshire schools which were closed today, November 23, as a precaution following the increased spread of coronavirus in South Ceredigion, will remain closed tomorrow, November 24.
The Pembrokeshire schools are:
• Ysgol Preseli
• Ysgol y Frenni
• Ysgol Llandudoch
• Ysgol Eglwyswrw
• Ysgol Cilgerran
• Ysgol Clydau.
The Pembrokeshire schools are closed as a precaution as they share services – such as transport - with the Ceredigion schools.
Seven Ceredigion schools closed today, November 23, as "immediate action" is needed to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The schools are:
Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi,
Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi,
Ysgol Gynradd Penparc,
Ysgol Gynradd Aberporth,
Ysgol Gynradd T.Llew Jones,
Ysgol Gynradd Llechryd,
Ysgol Gynradd Cenarth.
The schools closed for two weeks until Monday, December 7.
Two north Pembrokeshire Day facilities for older people and people with learning disabilities are to close temporarily as a precaution following the rise in coronavirus cases in Ceredigion.
Bro Preseli Day Centre in Crymych and Wintern Day Centre, Goodwick, are to close temporarily from tomorrow, November 24.
The decision to close each site will be reviewed regularly.
It is emphasised that there have been no positive cases of Covid-19 detected at either site and the temporary closures have been put in place as a precaution.