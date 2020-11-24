POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run road traffic collision on the A40 yesterday, Monday November 23.
It took place on the Pwlltrap junction, between St Clears and Pontyfenni, at approximately 4.30pm.
Police said that a silver Ford Fiesta and a red car - possibly a small car - collided on the junction, but the red car failed to stop at the scene.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service and the ambulance service attended the scene, and a woman in the Ford Fiesta sustained injuries.
The road was closed for several hours after the incident.
Officers are asking anyone who has any information about the collision, or may have been travelling along that stretch of road at the relevant time, to contact them on contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, by calling 101, or if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired, texting the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting reference DP-20201123-262.