The search has begun for Lord Alan Sugar’s next business partner as The Apprentice returns to the BBC in 2021.

Lord Sugar who has already invested £2,250,000 into business start-ups via the hit BBC show will once again be offering a £250,000 investment to the winning candidate.

The show sees rival candidates go head to head in team tasks aimed to test the business acumen of potential business partners.

2021 will see the 16th series aired on BBC One after the 2020 series was cancelled amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

A BBC spokesperson said in June: “Sadly we have decided to postpone The Apprentice for 2020. Production safety and the wellbeing of everyone involved in the show is our number one priority.”

And now Lord Sugar will return alongside Karren Brady and Cladue Littner eager to hear from people who think they have what it takes to win the show.

How can you apply?

“The Apprentice is back,” Lord Sugar announced via a video on Twitter, “bigger and better than ever before, and I’m looking for my next business partner.”

“So apply now to bbc.co.uk/apprentice, Right now!”

I’m on the lookout for my next business partner. Applications are open for @bbcapprentice 2021. If you have a great business plan and reckon you can handle the heat in the Boardroom, apply here ➡️https://t.co/EEal8LUtLW #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/ZqfhVPe4I2 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) November 23, 2020

When is the closing date for applications?

The closing date for applications for the 2021 series of The Apprentice is 23:59 on Monday 25th January 2021.

If you are successful in progressing to the next stage of the selection process, you will be contacted via email by 5th February 2021 to either attend a face-to-face meeting or participate in an online video call on a date between 6th and 20th February 2021.

If you are successful at this round of the selection process, you will be called back for a further round, which will take place either by a face-to-face meeting in London or an online video call on a date between 24th February and 3rd March 2021.

You will need to be available for half a day and will have very little notice so you are urged to plan for that in advance if you think you have what it takes to be successful.