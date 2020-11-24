TESTS for people with coronavirus symptoms will be available to book in Cardigan from today (Tuesday, November 24).

A temporary drive-through testing facility at Fairfield car park at the swimming pool will provide tests for local people with symptoms between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Tests will only be given to people who have booked through the UK booking portal and you must not attend without an appointment.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms - a new continuous cough, a high temperature, or a change or loss to sense of taste of smell; you should go home, book a test and only leave home for your test.

You can book a test by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm, or online at https://gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-19-test People with hearing or speech difficulties can call 18001 119.

If you have a negative result, you can leave home again, and if it is positive you should stay at home and follow the advice given to you and your extended family or other household members.

Hywel Dda University Health Board, working with Ceredigion Council and testing centre operators Sodexo, has enhanced testing in the town to make it quicker and easier for local people to get tested following a spike in positive cases.

This is affecting people in the town, but also some surrounding areas in south Ceredigion and north Pembrokeshire.

Director of Public Health for Hywel Dda University Health Board Ros Jervis said: “We know there is great strength and community spirit in Cardigan and surrounding areas and we thank people, public sector workers and business for all they have done so far.

“The virus is now circulating in this community and we need everyone to continue to work together to limit its spread as much as possible.

“What action you take now to protect those around you, could make a difference. It is really important that we keep physical socialising to a minimum and only within your small bubble with one other household.

“This means for now not gathering indoors, such as in households or pubs, with people outside your bubble. Stay 2m apart from people outside your bubble even when outdoors and wear a face covering when you are around other people such as shopping. Please also wash hands regularly and thoroughly.

“All these measures have shown to be effective at reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19. They keep you safe and protect the people around you, including those more vulnerable in the wider community.”

Contact tracing teams are working hard to contact local people who may have been in close contact with a positive case in the Cardigan area.

Ros said: “Our contact tracing teams have heard from several positive cases that they had little or no symptoms early on.

“Many of them report the first signs being headaches, tiredness and general aches and pains usually associated with flu. So we are urging people who feel unwell to be extra cautious, especially to practice hand hygiene and distancing, and if in doubt, please book a test.”