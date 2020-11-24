TWO Pembrokeshire attractions have closed their doors to the general public until 2021 due to the impact of Covid-19.
They are the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority sites, Carew Castle and Castell Henllys Iron Age Village.
Although closed to visitors, they will still be accepting bookings in advance from schools and groups.
Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids will remain open to all, with a range of exhibitions and pop-up shopping events in the run up to Christmas.
National Park Authority director of countryside, community and visitor services, James Parkin said: “The difficult decision to close these two sites has been taken as a temporary to reduce the authority’s costs as a result of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“We would like to thank the thousands of people that visited these attractions this year and look forward to welcoming you back in 2021.
“There are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy the National Park, from visiting Oriel y Parc in St Davids or by accessing information on the National Park website.”
To make a school or group booking for Carew Castle please email enquiries@carewcastle.com, or to make a school or group booking for Castell Henllys email enquiries@castellhenllys.com.
For details of all the National Park Authority events, including those being held at Oriel y Parc, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.
For the latest coronavirus updates from the National Park Authority visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/coronavirus.