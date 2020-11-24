MEMBERS of the public are being reminded to only drop off items to the Paul Sartori shop in Neyland when the store is open.
It comes after several bags were left outside the shop before opening hours.
A spokesperson for Neyland Town Council said that bags left outside the shop when it is closed can get damaged by wet weather and Pembrokeshire County Council will then be asked to move it as it will be classed as fly-tipping.
Any items that are not taken in by the charity represent a loss of income.
It is not the first time this problem has occurred as the town council reported in March that several bags had again been left outside.
The spokesperson added: “All we ask is that people only leave items when the shop is open.”