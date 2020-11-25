Since March, the health and social care sector has been at the frontline of the nation’s response to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

The Western Telegraph’s Health and Care awards this year are welcomed more than ever before as they provide an opportunity to highlight the selfless commitment and dedication of individuals and teams during this difficult year.

Werndale Hospital is extremely proud to be joint headline sponsor of this year’s awards, and is thankful for the public’s response in nominating staff or volunteers who have gone above and beyond in their line of duty.

Werndale Hospital responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering its full capacity and capability to Hywel Dda University Health Board back in March 2020.

The team at Werndale rapidly mobilised to meet the challenge but it was the immediate connection and partnerships developed with colleagues in the NHS that was truly inspirational.

Since the beginning of April 2020 more than 5,500 NHS patients have received urgent and time-critical treatment at Werndale Hospital, which has maintained Covid-19-free status by strict adherence to infection prevention protocols to protect all its patients.

Werndale Hospital’s director Jacky Jones said: “It’s an amazing way to say thank-you to the health and social care workers across the sector, by what they do on a daily basis and the difference they make to people’s lives.”

“Without fail all nominations received in each category are worthy of being a winner and as a judge I am always humbled and impressed by each and every nomination. As judges we are looking for a first among equals, which is not an easy task!

“This year, the event will be held virtually, and we can’t wait to find out the winners by watching the live streaming event. Good luck to all the nominees, but ultimately you are all winners in our eyes. Thank you for your continued hard work.”

Be sure to check out the Western Telegraph’s Facebook Page on Thursday, December 30 to watch this year’s Health and Care awards live from 7pm.