Mrs E S Boyett Pembroke (formerly Cosheston)

The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on October 23, of Mrs Elizabeth Sylvia Boyett of Grove Way, Pembroke. She was 70.

Born at Meyrick Hospital Pembroke Dock, to Thomas and Florence Hughes of Little Mayeston, Cosheston, Elizabeth attended the Coronation School and went to work and live mostly in Cosheston, where she raised her young family at Whalecombe Farm.

She worked for many years at Riverside Residential care home and later moved to Pembroke.

Liz is pre-deceased by her husband John Henry Boyett. The principal family left to mourn are Patricia Russell (daughter); Owen (son); Vanessa (daughter); Teresa and Mark (daughter and son-in-law); Amanda and Lee (daughter and son-in-law); James, Alex, Adam, Henry, George and Ethan (all grandchildren) together with many other relatives, friends and neighbours.

The deep sympathy felt by many was reflected in all of the countless phone calls, texts, emails and flowers with thoughts and prayers, which have been comforting to the family during this difficult time.

An intimate and heartfelt family service was held at St Michael and All Angels Church, Cosheston on November 6, and was officiated by the Rev Joel Barder.

The bearers were Mark Campodonic, Henry Campodonic, David Campodonic and Lee Roberts. A eulogy was read by her daughter, with readings and an item by her grandchildren.

There were close family flowers only, with donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o E C Thomas and Son funeral directors, 21 Main Street, Pembroke, Pembrokeshire, SA71 4JS and Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg. Narberth SA67 8QH.

Mrs E J Harries Haverfordwest

Mrs Elsie Jean Harries known as Jean by family and friends, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 17, whil staying with her daughter, Mrs Carolyn Irving.

Jean was born on August 10, 1928, in Swansea and at the age of 17, Jean came to Pembrokeshire to join the Land Army where she met her late husband, Mr Sydney Harries while working on his farm, Treddiog Fawr in Mathry.

Jean also worked at Ocky White’s in the late 1970s.

Jean loved all her family of which there was five generations. She also enjoyed her garden and watching Welsh rugby.

Jean leaves to mourn David and Dorothy Harries; Billy and Lyn Harries (sons and daughters-in-law); Judy and Alan Hunter, Carolyn and Philip Irving, Sian and Peter Lewis (daughters and sons-in-law) and also her eleven grandchildren, all of whom attended the funeral service.

The bearers were six of her grandsons; Jason, Jamie and Timothy Harries; Steven Hunter; Gareth Harries and Jonathan Irving. Her granddaughters Sarah Hunter and Bethan Francis read a poem Memories in the Heart.

Jean also leaves to mourn twenty-five great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Mum, Nan, Fluffy you will be forever in our hearts.

The funeral was conducted by the Rev Aled Jenkins and arranged by E C Thomas and Son, funeral directors.

There were family flowers only with donations in lieu, if desired for the Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E C Thomas and Son, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg SA67 8QH and 21 Main Street, Pembroke, SA71 4JS or via ecthomasandson.co.uk

Mrs M Wright Narberth

The death occurred at home on October 26 of Mrs Marion Wright, aged 73, of Bentley Villas, Narberth.

Born in Shropshire, Marion trained as a residential childcare officer with the National Children’s Home, in latter years becoming a well-known member of the community in Narberth, working as a shop assistant in Costcutter and Nobles Newsagent.

Caravan holidays were a source of enjoyment both at home and abroad, including France and Italy where Marion had many friends.

River cruises and trips to America and New Zealand were also enjoyed over the years.

The family hosted a number of foreign students for many years and were able to visit a number of them in various locations all over the world.

Gardening was also a favourite hobby, but Marion particularly loved interacting with people.

She leaves to mourn her husband, John, together with Nicky and Gary (daughter and son-in-law); Marcus and Louise (son and daughter-in-law); Bryony, Imogen, Neave, Grace, Verity and Darcy (granddaughters).

The funeral took place on November 9 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth when the Rev Hugh John Wilson (Albany, Haverfordwest) officiated. There were family flowers only.

Donations in memory of Marion for the Paul Sartori Foundation and the oncology day unit (Withybush Hospital) may be sent c/o E C Thomas and Son, funeral directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH and 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS or via ecthomasandson.co.uk.

Mrs M S Jones Pembroke Dock

The death occurred at Apley Lodge, Pembroke Dock on Wednesday, October 7, of Mrs Margaret Jones affectionately known as Peggy. She was 88.

Peggy was loved dearly by her family and will be fondly remembered by staff and residents at Apley Lodge where she had been a resident for the past 11 years.

A private funeral service due to Covid restrictions took place on Wednesday, October 21, at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth and was offciated by the Rev Michael Bave

Funeral arrangements were carried out by E C Thomas and Son, funeral directors, 21 Main Street, Pembroke.