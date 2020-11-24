COUNTY Hall in Haverfordwest will be illuminated on two successive nights this week to mark international and national campaigns.
On Wednesday night, November 25, the council’s headquarters will be lit in orange to signal the start of a 16-day United Nations campaign - Activism Against Gender-Based Violence - which challenges violence against women and girls.
Then on Thursday night, Thursday, November 26, the building will be illuminated to mark Carers Rights Day in support of Pembrokeshire’s 15,000 carers.
County Council Chairman, Councillor Dr Simon Hancock, said: “The Authority is proud to make this public declaration of support for the Sixteen Days of Activism. We strive for a society in which all violence against women and girls is prevented and eliminated.
“We salute the efforts of those who tirelessly campaign towards those ends.”
He said the Council also recognised the work of the County carers who were of all ages.
“They provide vital unpaid support to family and friends” said Councillor Hancock, “and their work is worth a staggering £8.1 billion to the Welsh economy every year.
“I trust that our gesture demonstrates our commitment to carers.”