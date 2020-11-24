THE deadline for parents to apply for their children to attend reception and or primary school is approaching.
Parents of children born between September 1, 2016, and August 31, 2017, in Pembrokeshire will need to apply for a Reception/Primary school place for September 2021 by the closing date of January 31, 2021.
Applications received after this date will be considered late which may have a bearing on whether the child gets a place at his / her preferred school.
It is important to note that a school place will not be allocated unless a formal application is received.
The online application form can be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council website: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/schools-and-learning under ‘Apply for a School Place’.
Parents / guardians will be informed of the allocation of places on the common offer date of April 16, 2021.