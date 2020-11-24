A groundbreaking out-of-hours mental health service for adults is being piloted in Pembrokeshire.

Following on from the success of the Twilight Sanctuary in Llanelli, Hywel Dda University Health Board in partnership with Dyfed Powys Police and Pembrokeshire County Council, have been able to secure funding for a three-month pilot in Pembrokeshire.

The Twilight Sanctuary will be provided by Mind Pembrokeshire, based at their premises in 2 Perrots Road, Haverfordwest. It will open Friday to Sunday from 6pm to 2am, from November 27, 2020.

The service will provide a place of sanctuary for adults experiencing mental distress and those at risk of deteriorating mental health at a time when other support-based services are closed. This preventative service will provide early access help which will lessen dependence on core mental health services.

Peter Gills, Pembrokeshire Adult Mental Health Service Manager for Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “This is an exciting opportunity to work closely with colleagues in Mind Pembrokeshire, to progress the transformation of mental health services and deliver services that the local community have asked for in providing support at times when it is often hard to access.

“We are committed to being able to offer the right support at the right time to the people of Pembrokeshire as we progress and are pleased to be developing this pilot project, working in partnership with Dyfed Powys Police and Pembrokeshire County Council.”

Tracey Price Chief Executive Officer, Mind Pembrokeshire added: “Mind Pembrokeshire are really excited to be able to run this pilot service, which we know is something that people have asked for and is needed. It’s a great opportunity to strengthen closer working across all sectors and to improve accessibility to out-of-hours support for people in Pembrokeshire.”

“We welcome the opportunity to work with and support people in managing and maintaining their mental health and wellbeing, in a welcoming and homely environment, that wherever possible avoids the need for people to access more acute services."