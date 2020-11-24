FIVE of the six north Pembrokeshire Schools closed as a precautionary measure due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Cardigan Area will re-open fully tomorrow, Wednesday, November 25.
They are Ysgol Clydau, Ysgol Eglwyswrw Ysgol Llandudoch, Ysgol Y Frenni and Ysgol Y Preseli.
Pembrokeshire County Council is extremely grateful to everyone for their patience while this situation has been resolved.
Ysgol Cilgerran will be partially open on November 25 as two classes have been identified as contacts of positive cases.
Foundation Phase classes will reopen tomorrow.
The school will provide further detail on its website.
Pembrokeshire school transport will return to normal, including college transport routes which revert back to normal starting points.
However, affected Ceredigion Schools remain closed and the corresponding Pembrokeshire school transport will remain suspended for these schools.
Crymych Leisure Centre is also to re-open on Wednesday.
Classes must continue to be booked in the usual way.