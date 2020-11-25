PEOPLE in the Cardigan area are being asked to take extra precautionary measures as further evidence emerges that the coronavirus is spreading in the community.

And a statement released by Ceredigion County Council has highlighted two pubs where people could have been exposed to the virus.

A council spokesperson said: “This community transmission derives from a cluster of cases following social events at public houses in the town, with the potential of hundreds of contacts being affected.

“If you were a customer who went to either The Bell or Red Lion, Cardigan on or after November 9, you are asked to self-isolate for 14 days from the date you last visited either public house.

“If you are a close contact of someone who visited the premises after November 9, you must be particularly vigilant and refer yourself for a test if you feel at all unwell. This will help stop the coronavirus from spreading.

“Both premises have now voluntarily closed.

“Anyone with symptoms, no matter how small, must follow self-isolation guidance and arrange a test immediately, only leaving home to get tested. No one should go to work or leave the house if they have any symptoms. You can apply for a test on gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-19-test or by calling 119.

“Do not hesitate to book a test if you have any symptoms – there is no need to be embarrassed about needing to get a test. But you should only get a test if you have any symptoms.

“A negative test one day does not mean that you won’t be positive on another day. This is why the next 14 days are critical to stop the spread of the virus. If you’ve been identified as a contact, you must still self-isolate for the full 14 days, regardless of a negative test result.

“Usual COVID-19 symptoms include a high temperature; a new continuous cough; a loss or change to sense of smell or taste. If you have been to one of the above establishments, be vigilant to any other changes in your health and ensure that you book a test if needed.”

A total of 13 schools across the Cardigan area covering south Ceredigion and north Pembrokeshire have closed, along with shops and businesses.

Schools in Ceredigion that will stay closed until Monday, December 7 and whereb pupils will be taught remotely are Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi, Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, Ysgol Gynradd Penparc, Ysgol Gynradd Aberporth, Ysgol Gynradd T.Llew Jones, Ysgol Gynradd Llechryd and Ysgol Gynradd Cenarth.

Flying Start Nurseries in Cardigan and Aberporth will also be closed.

The six North Pembrokeshire schools which were closed today (Monday, November 23) as a precaution, will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday, November 24).

The Pembrokeshire schools are Ysgol y Preseli, Ysgol y Frenni, Ysgol Llandudoch, Ysgol Eglwyswrw, Ysgol Cilgerran and Ysgol Clydau.

The Pembrokeshire schools are closed as a precaution as they share services – such as transport - with the Ceredigion schools. Further updates will be released tomorrow.