NHS Wales’ free flu vaccination will be available for anyone aged 50 or over from next week (Tuesday, November 1), it has been announced.

Earlier this year the Welsh Government committed to the roll-out of Wales’ largest ever influenza vaccination programme to protect people from the risks of flu.

The Welsh Government secured nearly 460,000 additional vaccines for 2020/21 and these are currently being made available to all GP practices and community pharmacies in Wales.

Those over 50 should now expect to be contacted by their GP practice or can contact their local pharmacy to arrange a vaccination.

By mid-November more than 750,000 vulnerable people, NHS staff and schoolchildren in Wales had taken up the offer of a free flu vaccine. Of those aged over 65, 70 per cent had also been vaccinated - levels substantially higher than during the same period last year.

The Minister for Health and Social Services, Vaughan Gething, said: “This winter more and more people in Wales are taking-up the offer of a free flu vaccine.

“We have made great progress to protect the most vulnerable in our community and a further 460,000 people in Wales will now be able to benefit from the protection the vaccine offers them and our NHS services.

“Extending the flu vaccine to everyone aged 50 or over will help prevent more people becoming ill and reduce pressure on the NHS this winter. I would urge anyone who is eligible to follow the example of the huge numbers of people vaccinated already and have the vaccine.”

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Frank Atherton, said: “Everyone who is eligible for a NHS flu vaccine can be confident about having it to protect themselves and those around them this winter.

“Rolling-out the vaccine to all over 50s will protect them and others in our communities in every part of Wales and help protect the NHS this winter.”