A NORTH Pembrokeshire community is pulling together to support the family of a local fisherman missing at sea off the coast of east Sussex.

Robert Morley was one of the three crew members onboard the scalloping vessel, the Joanna C. The two other crew members have now been recovered but Mr Morley is still missing.

Coastguards received an emergency signal from the 45-foot vessel, registered in Brixham, Dorset, which was three nautical miles off the coast at Seaford, near Newhaven, at 6am on Saturday morning.

Two coastguard rescue helicopters, the coastguard fixed wing aircraft, two RNLI all weather lifeboats and coastguard rescue teams, as well as fishing vessels in the area, were involved in the initial search.

The skipper of the vessel, Dave Bickerstaff, was found conscious and clinging to a lifebuoy on Saturday morning by Newhaven RNLI lifeboat.

The search was suspended at 11pm on Saturday and resumed at first light on Sunday. At 2.30pm on Sunday the search was terminated with nothing further found.

Police confirmed that the body of a second missing crew member, Adam Harper, 26, from Brixham, Devon, was recovered by divers on Monday night. His next of kin have been notified.

Mr Morley, 38, lived with his family in Llangolman and Clarbeston Road but worked away on fishing boats for long stretches. The Western Telegraph understands that his fiancée works in Maenclochog and that both their children attend school locally.

He was described by one local resident as a 'doting dad' and a 'kind, loveable geezer'.

Many of the Maenclochog community have donated to a gofundme campaign to support the families at uk.gofundme.com/f/to-provide-for-the-family-of-the-joanna-c. The fund currently stands at £10,358.

The village's Caffi'r Sgwar is also organising a weekly curry night from now until Christmas to raise money for the family.

Maenclochog county councillor, Cllr Huw George, extended his sympathy to the family and Mr Morley's fiancée.

"My thoughts are with her and the family at this difficult time," he said.

"The Maenclochog community will stand by her one hundred percent. They are remarkable. It's a shock for the whole community.

"She is well-respected in the Maenclochog community. She will be well-supported in work and in the wider community around Maenclochog."