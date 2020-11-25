PARENTS and carers dropping off and picking up children from schools will now be expected to wear face coverings.

Staff and learners in secondary schools and colleges will also be expected to wear face coverings in all areas outside the classroom and on school transport.

The Welsh Government has updated its guidance on face coverings and also states that learners in year 7 and up should wear face coverings should be worn on dedicated school and college transport.

A number of schools across Wales have reported cases of coronavirus recently, including Milford Haven School.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said: “It is vital that young people, parents, adults and the workforce feel confident that all measures are being taken to ensure the educational environments are as safe as possible.

“We have been clear that we will keep every policy under review and will continue to follow scientific advice. The policy we are announcing today does just that.

“The new guidance is simple to follow, easier to administer and ensures that there is a consistent policy across Wales. We have already announced funding of £2.3m to support the purchasing of face coverings in secondary schools and colleges.

“Social distancing and washing hands remain the most important measures that everyone in Wales must continue to take. Wearing face coverings can complement these measures, ensuring we are doing everything we can to keep ourselves and others safe.

“Everyone in Wales has an important part to play in helping to prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep each other safe. This includes staying out of each other’s homes, except in very limited circumstances, limiting how many different people we meet, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly”.

“We will be working with schools and colleges to help reinforce the messages to pupils, parents and staff on the importance of taking responsibility to help save lives and protect our NHS”.

The Welsh Government’s policy for face coverings in classrooms remains the same.