PEMBROKESHIRE’s Bluestone National Park Resort has achieved the international Green Key award in recognition of its excellent environmental standards.

Green Key is the fastest-growing eco-label for the tourism industry, and extends over 65 countries. In Wales, Green Key is operated by environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy, who also manage the Blue Flag programme.

Bluestone is amongst hospitality industry leaders in Wales who have been awarded Green Key accreditation, which demonstrates their ongoing commitment to high environmental standards.

Marten Lewis, Bluestone's head of corporate responsibility said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the prestigious Green Key eco award. Our team have worked so hard to achieve this and we are so proud to be accredited.

“At Bluestone, we take sustainability – and protecting and supporting our environment – very seriously. We thank Green Key, our guests and our teams for all their fantastic efforts and great support as we all work towards a more sustainable future.

”Bluestone has committed to sustainability since the resort first opened in 2008, but dedicated improvements have been made across the site over the past year to meet Green Key standards. These have included a staff engagement programme, halving the amount of general waste produced and using a local anaerobic digestion facility to turn all food waste into biofuel and fertiliser.

"Bluestone is also investing in new infrastructure to help reduce shower and tap water usage by more than half.

Lesley Jones, Chief Executive for Keep Wales Tidy said: “It’s fantastic to see one of Wales’s leading holiday resorts taking action to help protect and enhance our environment. We’d like to congratulate the Bluestone team on their success and welcome them to the Green Key family.

“After a difficult period for the tourism industry, Green Key provides an opportunity to put Wales on the map as a 21st century, sustainable destination. By opting to visit a Green Key establishment, you can be sure that you are visiting somewhere with the highest possible environmental standards.”

For more information or to apply for Green Key visit the Green Key website www.greenkey.cymru