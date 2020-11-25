ST DAVIDS Scout Hut garden will be fragrant, blossoming and fruitful thanks to the work of community volunteers.
St Davids Orchard Group joined the Dewisland People's Shed on Saturday, November 21, to plant fruit bushes, herbs, daffodils and more.
Members of both groups set to work, preparing the ground, digging out weeds, removing turf and building a raised bed for herbs.
The fruit bushes were planted with stakes along the rim of the old campfire site.
The Dewisland People's Shed is part of St Davids Befrienders, and is just starting to recruit members. It is aimed at people with a bit of spare time who need something to do to relieve the isolation of Covid-19 , or otherwise, the shed will be meeting in several locations in St Davids and Solva, including allotments.
Regular meetings will be there for those who want them, and activities include gardening, bike repair, a wide variety of craftwork, or just chatting over coffee.
For more details, ring 07946418439.
The Orchard Group, led by Melanie Malone, is devoted to planting mainly fruit trees around the St Davids area, and has accomplished a lot in the time it has been running. After further work on the Scout Hut garden, they are looking for suitable locations for a number of horse chestnut (conker) trees. When fully grown these are immense. Any suggestions to the number above are welcome.