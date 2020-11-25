A LLANELLI man, accused of sexually touching an underage boy will have his case heard at crown court.
Ryan Jones, of Seaside Crescent, Llanelli, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last Tuesday, November 17.
Jones is accused of two counts of sexually touching a teenage boy, not reasonably believing he was 16 or over, in Fishguard, on June 8 and June 17 last year.
The 30-year-old is also charged with meeting with a teenage boy in Fishguard, not reasonably believing he was 16 or over, and doing or intending to commit an offence, as defined in the 2003 Sexual Offences Act, either during or after the meeting. This meeting is alleged to have taken place after Jones had either met or communicated with the boy on at least two earlier occasions.
This is alleged to have happened between May 29 and June 16 last year.
The case was sent to Swansea Crown Court for trial and listed for a first hearing on December 18.
Jones was released on unconditional bail until this time.
