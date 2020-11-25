A SECOND person at Milford Haven School has tested positive for coronavirus.
The school confirmed the case and has said it is working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council and NHS Wales Test, Trace, Protect (TTP), and is following all advice and guidance being provided.
A small number of pupils have been sent home today, Wednesday, November 25, to self-isolate.
Parents and carers do not need to contact the school to find out if their child has been affected.
A spokesperson for the school said: “We would like to reassure you that there is no immediate cause for concern, and as always we are working hard to keep you informed so please continue to check our website, school app and social media platforms regularly.”