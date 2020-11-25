CLASSES at Johnston and Pembroke Dock Community Schools have been asked to self-isolate after positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed at both schools.
One case has been confirmed at each site and both are working with the Test, Trace, Protect team and Public Health colleagues to ensure that all the relevant learners and staff have been identified and asked to self-isolate in line with current guidelines.
Further detail can be found on the relevant school Facebook pages and websites.
Parents are asked not to contact the schools with general queries about self-isolation as all contacts have been identified.
If anyone is concerned that their child has Covid-19 symptoms they should not attend school and call 119 for further advice.