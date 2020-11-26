A NEW social housing development in Tenby on the site of two former printing works is about to be hot off the press.

Work is progressing well on the scheme to the rear of Knowling Mead - where Five Arches Press and Reeve Calendars operated for many years - and it is hoped that the 29 properties will be released for let in the coming weeks.

The development will be known as Hafalnod (Equalities), in tribute to 16th century Tenby-born mathematician Robert Recorde, who invented the equals sign.

It will feature eight one-bed flats; 14 two-bed houses; two three-bed houses; a four-bed house; two one-bed bungalows and two two-bed bungalows.

The work for housing association ateb is being carried out by Jones Bros (Henllan) Ltd

News that the development is nearing completion has been welcomed by Tenby Town Council.

Town mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall said:

"When the development was first proposed, ateb gave a commitment to the local community that, when these homes were to be first let, priority would be given to those people who need a home from within the Tenby community. "The town council is delighted that ateb have made good on that promise and those who qualify for the Tenby Local Letting Scheme in the north and south electoral wards of the town will get first priority for these new homes."

The properties will be advertised through the ChoiceHomes@Pembrokeshire website, and to apply, registration is needed on www.choicehomespembrokeshire.org.

People who are already registered, and qualify for the Tenby Local Lettings Scheme, can bid for one of these new homes when they are advertised.

Those who are not yet registered, can complete and return a housing application form online by visiting www.atebgroup.co.uk to be sent an information pack and bidding number.

For more information, contact ateb on 01437 763688 and ask for Angela Sainter or Debra Chapman. Alternatively, email lettings@atebgroup.co.uk

Added Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall:

"As a town council we would encourage Tenby residents in need of local housing to take up this fantastic opportunity.

"In addition to the ateb contact details, residents are also able to get advice and help in completing the forms from Tenby Town Council over the phone (01834 842730), by email (tenbytownclerk@btconnect.com) or in person at our offices at the De Valence Pavilion (due to current Covid-19 restrictions please ring in advance to arrange an appointment)."