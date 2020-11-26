THE LOTA Project group has once again put its power into brightening up Lota Park in Fishguard by planting 60 hedge and copse saplings in the park.

The group was donated the saplings by the Woodland Trust. Members of the Greening Fishguard and Goodwick group lent their expertise at the planting session on Saturday, November 21.

"We were grateful to the greening group members for their help and expertise with the planting," said the Cllr Pat Davies on behalf of the Lota Project.

"It was good to have the children with us, as they will see the trees growing as they grow."

The Lota Project has succeeded in rejuvenating the park since the group was established in 2015. Since then much of the old and damaged park equipment has been removed and replaced with modern interactive apparatus.

This has been made possible due to a mixture of fundraising, donations from groups, individuals, the town council and support from the county council and Welsh government.

Recently installed equipment includes a zip wire, a large round swing, a gravity bowl, two new multi play installations, a new sea saw and springers. There are also plans to reinstall a skate park.

The group has taken a brief pause in fundraising during the pandemic, but hopes to start again in the new year.

"As a group we can't wait to get back to planning and fundraising next year," said chairperson Rebecca LeFevre.

"Any ideas and new volunteers are always much appreciated."