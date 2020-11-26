GROWING Better Connections is holding a series of free community woodland visits through winter and into spring.
During these events you will have a chance to learn, discover and have your say about local woods. Booking for the visits, via Eventbrite, is essential.
The next visit is to the woodcraft workshop at Coppicewood College on December 5. This event will showcase Coppice Wood College, a charity promoting sustainable woodland management based in Cwm Plysgog, Cilgerran.
It will include a Include a talk, highlighting how their endeavours restore neglected woodland into productive coppice; practical workshops; information traditional skills and the chance to use hand tools to make a Christmas gift for a fellow woodland lover.
This is a free event, with limited spaces. You can book your place via Eventbrite.
Bring: your own mug and a packed lunch, hot drinks will be provided.
Please wear outdoor clothing - including waterproof coat/trousers and sturdy shoes/wellies.
Growing Better Connections is a three-year project organised by Cwm Arian Renewable Energy. It aims to give opportunities for people and nature to thrive, by offering practical solutions like tree-planting, training in skills like hedge-laying, ways to celebrate our place and its heritage, and help to feel good by getting fit and feeling useful.
The project will be helping people reconnect with nature and supporting landowners to manage their land in a way that benefits their business, their neighbours, and their local wildlife.
The project will work on land that needs between the south Pembrokeshire uplands of Crymych and Tegryn, across the Preselis to Brynberian, to Cilgerran and the Teifi river, and north to the sea at St Dogmaels.
For more information contact gbc@cwmarian.org.uk or ring 01239 831602.