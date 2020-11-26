A PONTFAEN man has been banned from driving after admitting drug driving.
Arnold Clive Phillips, 29, was stopped by police in his Audi A3 on the unclassified road between Spittal and Puncheston on June 10 this year.
Tests showed that he had benzoylecgonine, a by-product of cocaine, in his system.
Phillips pleaded guilty when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 24.
Magistrates disqualified him from driving for one year. Phillips must also pay a £120 fine, a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.