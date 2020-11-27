A TEENAGER from Crymych must pay £369 after admitting drug-driving at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.
Emma Elizabeth Howells, of Maes yr Yrfa, was stopped by police while driving her Ford Fiesta on the A40 at Slebech on July 11.
Blood tests revealed that she had taken cannabis and was above the legal limit.
Howells, 19, pleaded guilty to drug-driving when she appeared before magistrates at Haverfordwest on Wednesday, November 25.
She was fined £250 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85. She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.