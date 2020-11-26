THE cheering festive sound of Pembrokeshire's Salvation Army band will be missing from the county's streets this Christmas.
The small band is from the Tenby Corps - the only one west of Cardiff - and in common with other organisations, has seen its fundraising to help those in need curtailed by the pandemic.
Christmas fundraising will also take a particular blow as restrictions will not allow the band to play carols in Pembrokeshire towns.
Said Captain Linda Read from the Tenby Corps: "Like so many churches, the Salvation Army in Tenby will be wanting to supply food parcels to those in need. This is made possible by our volunteers. We are available to assist people as far as possible but this year it will not be so easy.
"Due to Covid restrictions our band will not be able to play carols in the towns of Pembrokeshire which means that we will have a reduction in donations towards the cost of the food.
"If anyone is able to give donations of food or money this would be much appreciated. Food donations can also be collected."
For more information, or to make a donation, contact Captain Read on 01834 843329.
