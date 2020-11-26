THE family of a woman who died suddenly in a Tenby caravan park have paid tribute to a “wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend”.
Jean Evans was found in a caravan in Kiln Park at around 6pm on Friday, November 20.
Her family has issued the following statement: “We as a family would like to pay tribute to a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. We are all devastated with this big loss.
“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant so much to the whole family."
“We are distraught by our loss. Jean Evans will be missed by us all.
“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy to do so.”
As previously reported, a man arrested following Mrs Evans’ death has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.