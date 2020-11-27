The Premier League’s December TV schedule has been confirmed ahead of the festive season.
The most congested part of the season will see each Premier League side play a minimum of six fixtures over the course of the month.
Boxing Day remains one of the first fixtures football fans look out for each season although some fixtures will be moved to December 27 this year.
The period between Christmas and New Year will – December 28,29 and 30 – will see 10 fixtures shown on Amazon Prime.
In the middle of December Amazon will broadcast a full round of fixtures between December 15,16 and 17.
Aston Villa’s home tie with Crystal Palace on Boxing Day will be shown live on free-to-air-TV, the only game of the entire December schedule chosen to be shown on a non-subscription channel.
Every Premier League fixture in December.
Friday 4 December
- 20:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle Utd (Sky Sports)
Saturday 5 December
- 12:30 Burnley v Everton (BT Sport)
- 15:00 Man City v Fulham (BT Sport)
- 17:30 West Ham v Man Utd (Sky Sports)
- 20:00 Chelsea v Leeds Utd (Sky Sports)
Sunday 6 December
- 12:00 West Brom v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)
- 14:15 Sheffield Utd v Leicester City (Sky Sports)
- 16:30 Spurs v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
- 19:15 Liverpool v Wolves (Amazon Prime Video)
Monday 7 December
- 20:00 Brighton v Southampton (Sky Sports)
Friday 11 December
- 20:00 Leeds Utd v West Ham (Sky Sports)
Saturday 12 December
- 12:30 Wolves v Aston Villa (BT Sport)
- 15:00 Newcastle Utd v West Brom (Sky Sports)
- 17:30 Man Utd v Man City (Sky Sports)
- 20:00 Everton v Chelsea (BT Sport)
Sunday 13 December
- 12:00 Southampton v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports)
- 14:15 Crystal Palace v Spurs (Sky Sports)
- 16:30 Fulham v Liverpool (Sky Sports)
- 19:15 Arsenal v Burnley (Sky Sports)
- 19:15 Leicester City v Brighton (Amazon Prime Video)
Tuesday 15 December
- 18:00 Wolves v Chelsea (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 Man City v West Brom (Amazon Prime Video)
Wednesday 16 December
- 18:00 Arsenal v Southampton (Amazon Prime Video)
- 18:00 Leeds Utd v Newcastle Utd (Amazon Prime Video)
- 18:00 Leicester City v Everton (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 Fulham v Brighton (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 Liverpool v Spurs (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 West Ham v Crystal Palace (Amazon Prime Video)
Thursday 17 December
- 18:00 Aston Villa v Burnley (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 Sheffield Utd v Man Utd (Amazon Prime Video)
Saturday 19 December
- 12:30 Crystal Palace v Liverpool (BT Sport)
- 15:00 Southampton v Man City (Amazon Prime Video)
- 17:30 Everton v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
- 20:00 Newcastle Utd v Fulham (Sky Sports)
Sunday 20 December
- 12:00 Brighton v Sheffield Utd (Sky Sports)
- 14:15 Spurs v Leicester City (Sky Sports)
- 16:30 Man Utd v Leeds Utd (Sky Sports)
- 19:15 West Brom v Aston Villa (BT Sport)
Monday 21 December
- 17:30 Burnley v Wolves (Sky Sports)
- 20:00 Chelsea v West Ham (Sky Sports)
Saturday 26 December
- 12:30 Leicester City v Man Utd (BT Sport)
- 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (BBC)
- 15:00 Fulham v Southampton (Sky Sports)
- 17:30 Arsenal v Chelsea (Sky Sports)
- 20:00 Man City v Newcastle Utd (BT Sport)
- 20:00 Sheffield Utd v Everton (BT Sport)
Sunday 27 December
- 12:00 Leeds Utd v Burnley (Sky Sports)
- 14:15 West Ham v Brighton (Sky Sports)
- 16:30 Liverpool v West Brom (Sky Sports)
- 19:15 Wolves v Spurs (Sky Sports)
Monday 28 December
- 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City (Amazon Prime Video)
- 17:30 Chelsea v Aston Villa (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 Everton v Man City (Amazon Prime Video)
Tuesday 29 December
- 18:00 Brighton v Arsenal (Amazon Prime Video)
- 18:00 Burnley v Sheffield Utd (Amazon Prime Video)
- 18:00 Southampton v West Ham (Amazon Prime Video)
- 18:00 West Brom v Leeds Utd (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 Man Utd v Wolves (Amazon Prime Video)
Wednesday 30 December
- 18:00 Spurs v Fulham (Amazon Prime Video)
- 20:00 Newcastle Utd v Liverpool (Amazon Prime Video)
