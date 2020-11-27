Online retail giant eBay has condemned opportunistic scammers as gamers try to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 in time for Christmas

Fans will be feeling frustrated with the next-gen console completely sold out across all major retailers across the UK.

Resellers selling the PS5 for profit will further infuriate shoppers trying to buy a solitary console for the fair retail price.

Demand for the gaming console has been sky high in the first week since its launch and the company took to Twitter to reassure fans that more will be available soon.

Playstation tweeted: "We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever.

"Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers."

Despite this, people are still heading to websites such as eBay to get their hands on a PS5 but the online retailer has warned people to “exercise caution”.

Some sellers are listing PS5 ‘photos’ in an attempt to mislead eager buyers to part with their hard-earned cash, with some selling for £550.

eBay have condemned opportunistic sellers. Picture: eBay

But eBay have said they are in the process of removing such items to protect their buyers.

“We condemn these opportunistic sellers who are attempting to mislead other users,” an eBay spokesperson said.

We are in the process of removing all listings for photos of PS5s from our marketplace and will be taking appropriate action against the sellers.

For any purchase, but especially highly priced or in-demand items, buyers should exercise caution and thoroughly read the listing description.

Buyers who receive an item which is not as described are entitled to a refund via our eBay Money Back Guarantee, provided they completed the transaction on the eBay platform”.