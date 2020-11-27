Ryanair will be offering a Buy One Get One Free offer on flights as part of its Black Friday offering.

Rather than reduced ticket prices, the two for the price of one deal means you can travel with a mate at no extra cost, travel restrictions permitting.

The offer is valid between the 1st December 2020 and the 27th March 2021 so plenty of time for travel restrictions to ease and with the carrier offering the deal on 1,700 routes you’ll be able to find your perfect European getaway.

To take advantage of the deal you’ll have to book before midnight tonight (Friday Novemeber 26) when the deal ends.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady said: “We’re launching this not-to-be-missed Black Friday offer with more routes available than any previous Ryanair ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer, just in time for Christmas travel planning.

“Book today for travel from 1st December 2020 until 27th March 2021 across 1,700 routes and get a second ticket on the same flight for free.

“Customers can book this top deal to favourite holiday and city break destinations across Europe, bringing their family or close friends on a much-deserved autumn or winter break.

“To avail of this special offer, customers must act fast and visit the Ryanair.com website to book their flights before midnight, tomorrow 27th November.”

The airline has already waived its flight change fees for all new bookings made before the 31st January 2021 meaning you can rebook onto any flight before the 30th September 2021.