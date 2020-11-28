AS the Brexit transition period draws to a close in the New Year, Pembrokeshire County Council is working closely with the Welsh Government, the Welsh Local Government Association and other organisations.
The authority’s aim is to minimise any potential for Brexit to negatively affect council services and the county’s businesses and residents.
The transition period ends at 11pm on December 31 after which many changes come into effect.
To this end, the council is publicising a number of websites providing Brexit information.
They include:
• https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support/pembrokeshire-preparing-for-brexit
EU and European Economic Area (EEA) citizens who need to apply for Settled Status can find support from Welsh Government and Home Office-funded organisations here:
Meanwhile, public-facing frontline staff working in support organisations and local authorities throughout Wales are being made aware of the issues involved.
This will enable them to direct EU/EEA nationals and their family members who have queries to the appropriate specialist staff.
For public information on the Settlement Scheme go to: gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families
Pembrokeshire County Council also has a generic Brexit enquiry email address at: brexit@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment