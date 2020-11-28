THE council is preparing to buy Riverside Shopping Centre in Haverfordwest, according to a report to cabinet next week.
Plans to redevelop the area, which includes the Wilko store and Perrots Road car park have been on the cards for some time, initially with a private developer and then the council, with its previous bid to buy the land failing in January.
It is a key part of the authority’s regeneration plan for the county town which has been championed by cabinet member for the economy Cllr Paul Miller.
A report to Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet on Monday, November 30 is seeking approval for the acquisition of the Riverside Shopping centre “following an offer accepted by the vendors and completion of a due diligence process to determine a final purchase price for the property as a going concern.”
In January councillors were told that the council’s bid had been rejected in favour of another bidder with Monday’s report noting that the period of exclusivity for that bidder to complete had expired “providing the County Council with a further opportunity to consider the acquisition of the property.”
The valuation of the property has been revised -with figures included in exempt reports – and there is up to £2.65million available in Welsh Government grants, as long as the sire is used to deliver “a wider project.”
