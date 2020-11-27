PEMBROKESHIRE residents have been thanked and congratulated for being the top recyclers in the whole of Wales.

The Welsh Government has named Pembrokeshire as the best-performing local authority area for recycling from April 2019 to April 2020.

A total of 72 percent of all household waste was recycled during the period – the highest figure Pembrokeshire has ever seen.

Across Wales the recycling rate has reached a record high, with the country as a whole exceeding the latest recycling target of 64 percent and achieving 65.14 percent for 2019/20, according to statistics published last week.

The breakdown by local authority shows 17 of the 22 have delivered against the increased target in the very first year. With Pembrokeshire being one of three local authorities across Wales having achieved a level which exceeds the next target of 70% by 2025.

Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for the environment, said he could not thank local residents enough.

"This could not have been achieved without their efforts," he said. "We are sincerely grateful.

"Pembrokeshire is number one for recycling in Wales. And Wales itself has the second highest recycling rate in Europe and the third highest in the world, so this achievement is incredibly impressive."

Wales-wide 1.51 million tonnes of material was generated within local authorities in Wales last year, a decrease of almost 2 percent on 2018-19. Nearly a million tonnes of that material was recycled, re-used or composted.

Welcoming the achievement, environment minister Lesley Griffiths said:

"For Wales as a whole to exceed the target in the first year is testament to the considerable effort everyone has put in. We could not have achieved a record year for recycling in Wales without the hard work of our local authorities and households across Wales and I'd like to particularly congratulate those authorities who have exceeded the next target five years early."

"These figures not only show that we are on track in meeting our goal of zero waste by 2050, but also show the progress being made towards a circular, low carbon economy."

Cllr Tomos said that although the Pembrokeshire figures were impressive, Pembrokeshire's recycling was about so much more.

"This is about providing a better future for our children," he said. "As so many people have said, there is no Planet B. All of us must do our bit to protect our environment for future generations.

"I am so encouraged by this progress in Pembrokeshire and hope very much that it will continue."

Cllr Tomos thanked everyone who had embraced the council's new kerbside recycling scheme, launched a year ago as well as the crews and operatives who make it work behind the scenes.

"The scheme has enabled people to recycle a wider range of items from home than before," said Cllr Tomos.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who persevered and made it work for them and their household. Their efforts to embrace it have led directly to these fantastic figures."

Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths added: "I would like to congratulate Pembrokeshire on becoming the top recycling authority in Wales in 2019/20.

"This is testament to the hard work of the council and households across the county in moving over to a new kerbside collection scheme – thank you for your mighty efforts."